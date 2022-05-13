Maha: One held for cheating undertrial's father of over Rs 15 lakh

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for cheating the father of an undertrial prisoner lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to the tune of over Rs 15 lakh, police said on Friday.

The accused had allegedly promised to help the complainant, a resident of Vishakapatnam, to get an advocate for his son between October and December 2021, senior inspector Uttam Sonawane of the Kapurbawdi said.

The accused Salman Hanif Khan of Delhi took a sum of Rs 11.6 lakh and a car worth Rs 4.27 lakh from the victim, but did not help him in any way, he said.

An offense under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered with Kapurbawdi police station of Wagle Estate division, the official said.

Based on a tip-off, the police team rushed to Delhi, Secunderabad, and Uttar Pradesh and traced the car and seized it, he said.

The police arrested one Mohammad Azharuddin Mohammad Hashmath Mansuri, a tailor, from Bulandshar of UP, while a hunt is on for the main accused Khan, the official said, adding that Rs 2 lakh were recovered from the arrested accused.

