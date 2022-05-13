Left Menu

SBI Q4 profit jumps 41 pc to Rs 9,114 cr on fall in bad loans

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:00 IST
SBI Q4 profit jumps 41 pc to Rs 9,114 cr on fall in bad loans
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest lender SBI on Friday reported a 41 percent surge in standalone net profit at Rs 9,114 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, helped by a decline in bad loans.

State Bank of India (SBI) had registered a profit of Rs 6,451 crore during the January-March period of 2020-21, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

The total income of the bank during the March quarter increased marginally to Rs 82,613 crore, from Rs 81,327 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

On a consolidated basis, the bank reported a 56 percent increase in net profit at Rs 9,549 crore, compared to Rs 6,126 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

Regarding asset quality, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank declined to 3.97 percent of gross advances as of March 31, 2022, as against 4.98 percent by the same period of 2021.

Net NPA or bad loans too came down to 1.02 percent as of March 31, 2022, from 1.50 percent in the year-ago period.

For the entire financial year 2021-22, the bank reported a 55 percent rise in standalone profit at Rs 31,676 crore, from Rs 20,410 crore in the previous financial year.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.10 per share or 710 percent on the face value for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

Shares of SBI were trading at Rs 467.85 per unit, up 1.17 percent on BSE, shortly after the quarterly numbers were announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022