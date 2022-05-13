Left Menu

Two crushed to death under dumper truck in UP's Kannauj

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two brothers were crushed to death after a dumper truck rammed their motorcycle on the Tirwa Bela Road in the Kannauj district on Friday, police said.

They were identified as Sunil Rajput (19) and Mohit Rajput (17) of Auraiya district, Station House Officer Indergarh Kamal Bhati said.

The victims were returning home after attending a wedding here when the accident took place, he said, adding that the truck driver fled the spot.

Mohit Rajput was an intermediate student, and Sunil Rajput was working in Delhi, Bhati said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

