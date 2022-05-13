Two crushed to death under dumper truck in UP's Kannauj
PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Two brothers were crushed to death after a dumper truck rammed their motorcycle on the Tirwa Bela Road in the Kannauj district on Friday, police said.
They were identified as Sunil Rajput (19) and Mohit Rajput (17) of Auraiya district, Station House Officer Indergarh Kamal Bhati said.
The victims were returning home after attending a wedding here when the accident took place, he said, adding that the truck driver fled the spot.
Mohit Rajput was an intermediate student, and Sunil Rajput was working in Delhi, Bhati said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Station House
- Bhati
- Indergarh Kamal Bhati
- Auraiya
- Delhi
- Kannauj
- Sunil Rajput
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sundar Bhati's daughter approaches Delhi HC against actions of UP Police
Dr Sameer Bhati, Star Wellness & Care Foundation steps up to offer free portable digital X ray for Char Dham Yatris
It's a wrap for Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Babli Bouncer'
Akshay Kumar shares heartfelt Mother's Day post in rememberance of late mom Aruna Bhatia
Modi govt rectifying historic blunders of Congress, says Gaurav Bhatia after SC order on Sedition law