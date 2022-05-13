Left Menu

London stocks recover; set for weekly drop as slowdown, inflation fears linger

UK's FTSE 100 recouped losses on Friday towards the end of a volatile week, led by defensive stocks, but investor concerns over stubborn inflation and economic slowdown set the benchmark index towards its second consecutive weekly loss. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 1.4% in early trade, tracking an overnight relief rally on Wall Street as it recovered part of its initial sell-off on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:28 IST
London stocks recover; set for weekly drop as slowdown, inflation fears linger
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 recouped losses on Friday towards the end of a volatile week, led by defensive stocks, but investor concerns over stubborn inflation and economic slowdown set the benchmark index towards its second consecutive weekly loss.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 1.4% in early trade, tracking an overnight relief rally on Wall Street as it recovered part of its initial sell-off on Thursday. Banks and defensive sectors including consumer staples and healthcare stocks that tend to be less sensitive to the economic climate boosted the benchmark index.

Banks gained 2.7%, recouping their previous session's losses, while pharmaceutical giants like AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline rose nearly 1.5% each. "Healthcare is seen as a more defensive sector, certainly with the ongoing pandemic. The demand for healthcare isn't going to go away, so you're seeing resilience there," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index has fallen nearly 0.7% this week, trailing behind its pan-European peers, as weaker commodity prices hit oil and mining stocks amid recession fears and demand concerns. Ongoing tensions between the UK and the European Union (EU) over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland also added to investor woes.

"There is concern that if there isn't some kind of deal reached, there could be a fresh trade spat emerging between the EU and the UK that could lead to a further increase in prices," said Streeter. "That would be extremely worrying for the UK economy at a time when it's already grappling with expectations of 10% inflation."

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 1.5%. Sage Group rose 1.7%, after the software company's first-half profit met market estimates and said its margin was expected to trend higher in the second half and beyond.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022