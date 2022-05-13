Left Menu

More lives lost in road accidents than in war: V K Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:33 IST
More lives lost in road accidents than in war: V K Singh
V K Singh Image Credit: Twitter (@Gen_VKSingh)
  • Country:
  • India

India loses more people in road accidents than in war, Union Minister General (retd) V K Singh said on Friday.

Addressing an event organized by industry body Assocham, Singh said road safety is the most important issue that the government needs to tackle.

''More than 1.35 lakh people lose their lives due to road accidents every year...this number of people whom we lose every year (due to road accidents), is worse than fighting a war,'' the Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways said.

The minister lamented that unfortunately, road safety is considered something that comes once a year.

''We have road safety week. We upgraded it to road safety month,'' he said, adding his view that it should be a 365-day affair.

''It's not confined to one week, it is not confined to a month because there is so much at stake,'' Singh emphasized.

According to recent government data, total 3,66,138 road accidents occurred in India in 2020, causing 1,31,714 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022