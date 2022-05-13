Gold futures fall on low demand

Gold prices on Friday fell by Rs 35 to Rs 50,139 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded lower by Rs 35 or 0.07 percent at Rs 50,139 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,399 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to the trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold was trading 0.10 percent lower at USD 1,822.80 an ounce in New York.

