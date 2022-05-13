Left Menu

Four killed, 2 hurt as car falls into gorge near Shimla in HP

Lata Devi, 45, her daughter Anjli, 22, Manorama Devi, 43, and Girish of various villages of Shimla district died on the spot as their Maruti Alto car fell into an over 100-meter-deep gorge near Puna crusher point on Kashapaat link road in Rampur Bushahr.The victims were going to attend a marriage function at Paath village when the accident occurred, they added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-05-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:56 IST
Four people including a woman and her daughter were killed while two others were injured as the car they were traveling in fell into a gorge near Shimla on Friday, the police said. Lata Devi, 45, her daughter Anjli, 22, Manorama Devi, 43, and Girish of various villages of Shimla district died on the spot as their Maruti Alto car fell into an over 100-meter-deep gorge near Puna crusher point on Kashapaat link road in Rampur Bushahr.

The victims were going to attend a marriage function at Paath village when the accident occurred, they added. Car driver Ashok Kumar and another occupant Kuldeep suffered injuries, police said, adding the two injured have been admitted to a hospital in Khaneri near here.

Rampur Sub-Divisional Police Official Chandra Shekhar said an FIR has been lodged over the matter and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

