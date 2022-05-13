Left Menu

MUM OILSEEDS PRICES

MUMBAI, MAY 13 OILS per 10 Kgs G.Nut Raw 1615.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1830.00 Sunflower Exp. Ref. 1890.00 CottonseedRefined 1625.00 Refined Palm Oil 1570.00 Soyabean Ref. 1575.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1570.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1540.00 Copra white 1500.00 Rice Bran 4-7 FFA - Rice Bran 1420.00 Linseed 1600.00 Castor Comm.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 15:19 IST
MUM OILSEEDS PRICES
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

MUMBAI, MAY 13 OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1615.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1830.00 Sunflower Exp. Ref. 1890.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1625.00 Refined Palm Oil 1570.00 Soyabean Ref. 1575.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1570.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1540.00 Copra white 1500.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 1420.00 Linseed 1600.00 Castor Comm. 1520.00 F.S.G. 1530.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1510.00 Mowra 1460.00 Neem - Karanji 1600.00 DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 36000.00 Kardi Extra - Sesame Extra - Cottonseed Extra - Undec Cottonseed 37000.00 Rice Bran Extra. - Sunflower Extra. 26000.00 Rapeseed Extra. - Soya meal 48% 53739.00 Castor Extra. 10150.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 8075.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 8800.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 9900.00 Gr Javas 70/80 8900.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 9400.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Export Qty 5500.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10000.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 9800.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 9400.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 9100.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 8800.00 Sunflower Seed 6800.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 8400.00 Castorseed Bombay 7450.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - All above rates are net of GST.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022