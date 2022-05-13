MUM OILSEEDS PRICES

MUMBAI, MAY 13 OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1615.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1830.00 Sunflower Exp. Ref. 1890.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1625.00 Refined Palm Oil 1570.00 Soyabean Ref. 1575.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1570.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1540.00 Copra white 1500.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 1420.00 Linseed 1600.00 Castor Comm. 1520.00 F.S.G. 1530.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1510.00 Mowra 1460.00 Neem - Karanji 1600.00 DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 36000.00 Kardi Extra - Sesame Extra - Cottonseed Extra - Undec Cottonseed 37000.00 Rice Bran Extra. - Sunflower Extra. 26000.00 Rapeseed Extra. - Soya meal 48% 53739.00 Castor Extra. 10150.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 8075.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 8800.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 9900.00 Gr Javas 70/80 8900.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 9400.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Export Qty 5500.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10000.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 9800.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 9400.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 9100.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 8800.00 Sunflower Seed 6800.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 8400.00 Castorseed Bombay 7450.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - All above rates are net of GST.

