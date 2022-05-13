Left Menu

5 people arrested, 45 cattle seized in Assam's Nagaon

Five alleged cattle smugglers were arrested and 45 cattle heads seized in Assams Nagaon district on Friday, police said. Five people have been arrested along with the seized vehicles and cattle, he said.We have started an investigation to find out from where the trucks were coming and where these were headed to, he added.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five alleged cattle smugglers were arrested and 45 cattle heads seized in Assam's Nagaon district on Friday, police said. Two trucks and two other vehicles were also seized in the operation, they said. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted two trucks in the Rupahihat police station area. A total of 45 cattle heads were seized along with the trucks as no valid documents were produced for transportation of the cattle, they said.

Two other cars accompanying the trucks have also been seized, a police officer said. Five people have been arrested along with the seized vehicles and cattle, he said.

''We have started an investigation to find out from where the trucks were coming and where these were headed to,'' he added.

