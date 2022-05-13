Left Menu

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 13-05-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 15:49 IST
Welcome decision to give enhanced powers to LPA: CREDAI Coimbatore
The local chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) on Friday welcomed the decision to accord enhanced powers to the Local Planning Authority that would expedite the approval process in the region.

CREDAI Coimbatore President Gugan Ilango said the real estate body has been requesting the government to increase the approval powers of the Local Planning Authority.

''CREDAI Coimbatore welcomes this decision of the government which will significantly speed up the approval process and result in faster economic development of Coimbatore and other districts,'' he was quoted as saying in a press release.

Ilango said the 'Go Live' permission accorded to implement single-window approval in Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) would effectively integrate the functioning of departments and simplify the approval process for the public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

