UK says new sanctions hit Putin's network including ex-wife and cousins

Among the 12 new names added to the British sanctions list were Putin's ex-wife Lyudmila Ocheretnaya and several of his relatives holding executive positions at major Russian firms like Gazprom. They face asset freezes and travel bans. The government said those sanctioned supported Putin in exchange for wealth, high-profile jobs and influence over Russian affairs.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 16:02 IST
British foreign secretary Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
Britain said on Friday it had imposed its latest round of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's financial network, including his ex-wife and cousins.

"We are exposing and targeting the shady network propping up Putin's luxury lifestyle and tightening the vice on his inner circle," foreign minister Liz Truss said in a statement. "We will keep going with sanctions on all those aiding and abetting Putin's aggression until Ukraine prevails."

Britain, in concert with Western allies, has imposed sanctions on hundreds of wealthy Russian individuals as well as strategically important industrial and financial firms in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Among the 12 new names added to the British sanctions list were Putin's ex-wife Lyudmila Ocheretnaya and several of his relatives holding executive positions at major Russian firms like Gazprom. They face asset freezes and travel bans.

The government said those sanctioned supported Putin in exchange for wealth, high-profile jobs, and influence over Russian affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

