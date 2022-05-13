Bandhan Bank shares jump over 4 pc post quarterly earnings

Shares of Bandhan Bank on Friday gained over 4 percent after the company reported a multi-fold jump in its net profit in the quarter ended March.

The stock jumped 4.34 percent to end at Rs 317.40 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 9.30 percent to Rs 332.50.

At the NSE, it gained 4.30 percent to settle at Rs 317.25 apiece.

Private sector Bandhan Bank on Friday reported a multi-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 1,902.30 crore for the quarter ended March.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 103 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income of the bank in Q4 FY22 rose by 43 percent to Rs 3,504.2 crore, as against Rs 2,457.4 crore in the same period of FY21, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.

