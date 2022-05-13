HP governor visits renowned Gita Press in Gorakhpur

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday visited the famous Gita Press in Gorakhpur.

Arlekar said the press has been spreading the "fragrance" of spirituality all over the country and the world.

"Gita Press has spread the fragrance (of spirituality) in the world and country and due to the press, the books which were once rare are readily available,'' he said.

In the visitors' book, Governor Arlekar wrote that Gita Press, Gorakhpur is going to celebrate the centenary year of its working period and it has played a vital role in spreading culture and nationalism. It is inspiring for the country.

Gita Press trustees Devidayal Agarwal and Baijnath honored the governor by offering him a shawl and Gita ki Tika 'Sadhak Sanjivni' in the Marathi language. Other senior members of the press were also present at the occasion. Located in Gorakhpur city in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Gita Press is known to be the world's largest publisher of Hindu religious texts. Founded in April 1923 by Shri Jaydayalji Goenka, the press strives to meet the aim of its founder to spread the knowledge emanating from the Gita.

Striving to spreading ''Sanatan literature'' at the minimum possible cost, Gita Press sells its publications at a price lower than their input costs and it does it without accepting any contribution from any source, the Press says on its portal.

Till March 2021, it had published 71.77 crore books, including 15.58 crore copies of Gita and 11.39 crore copies of Ramcharitmanas and Tulsi literature, and 261 lakh copies of Purans and Upnishads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)