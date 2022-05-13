4 killed, 20 injured as bus catches fire in J-K's Katra
Four people were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus caught fire in the Katra area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, officials said.
According to the officials, the bus, on its way to Jammu from Katra, caught fire near Nomai, about 3 kilometers from Katra.
Katra is the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine.
The injured have been hospitalized, they said.
Confirming the deaths, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said initial probe does not point to use of any explosive.
A forensic team is looking into the cause of fire.
Further details are awaited.
