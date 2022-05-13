Sebi issues guidelines for brokers, clearing members seeking to set up subsidiaries in GIFT-IFSC

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday came out with guidelines for stock brokers and clearing members seeking No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to set up wholly-owned subsidiaries, step down subsidiaries or joint ventures in the GIFT-IFSC.

Currently, International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, or GIFT-IFSC, is the only international financial services centre in India.

Sebi has put in place a format of application along with the list of supporting documents required for seeking NOC to set up wholly-owned subsidiaries, step down subsidiaries or entering into joint ventures in the GIFT IFSC, according to a circular.

Further, stock brokers and clearing members will have to apply through a stock exchange where the applicant is a member, along with the required information, documents and NOC received from all stock exchanges/clearing corporations/ depositories in which the applicant is a member.

Stock exchanges/ clearing corporations, where the applicant is only clearing member, have been directed to forward the complete application to Sebi, after verification along with its recommendation.

Under the format, an applicant is required to provide general information, an undertaking on networth and certain enclosures, including on networth certificate, NOC obtained from stock exchange or depository, details of any non-compliance with respect to 'fit and proper person' and latest shareholding pattern of the applicant and list of the shareholders who have controlling interest.

With regard to general information, Sebi said an applicant is required to provide details of all registrations of the applicant company in India and abroad, its networth, details of promoter, directors, key persons, details of regulatory action initiated or pending, if any, against the applicant, its promoters and directors.

In addition, the applicant need to specify amount of proposed investment and information on whether it is setting up a wholly owned subsidiaries, step down subsidiaries or entering into joint ventures.

The new framework will come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

