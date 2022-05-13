Left Menu

RBI appoints Ranjan, Pattanaik as executive directors

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 18:56 IST
The Reserve Bank on Friday said Sitikantha Pattanaik and Rajiv Ranjan have been appointed as executive directors with effect from May 1.

Ranjan will also serve as an ex-officio member of the rate-setting panel Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Prior to being promoted as ED, Pattanaik was an Adviser in the Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR), while Ranjan was serving as Adviser-in-Charge of Monetary Policy Department and Secretary to the MPC.

RBI said as Executive Director (ED), Pattanaik will look after the Department of Economic and Policy Research, while Ranjan will take care of the Monetary Policy Department.

Ranjan has a PhD in economics from Mumbai University and holds a Masters degree in economics from the Delhi School of Economics.

Pattanaik has a PhD in economics from the University of Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

