Woman tied to a pole, heckled in Meghalaya

A woman was tied to a pole at a market place at Jowai in Meghalaya and heckled for alleged pickpocketing prompting police to initiate action against those involved, officials said on Friday.

An undated video of the incident went viral on the social media on Friday.

It showed the woman being taken to a shed by unknown people during the daytime, asked questions and then being tied to a pole amidst jeering by onlookers.

Children, young people and women present at the spot were seen making fun of her.

Her shawl and her bag, which she was seen carrying to the shed, could not be viewed in the video when she was being tied to the pole or afterwards.

A senior police official told PTI, “An officer and a team from the women police station in the area have been sent to investigate the matter. All the people seen in the video will be called for questioning.” He said, “Perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law''.

Meghalaya Police, which was tagged along with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, said on Twitter, “Action has been taken by @Jowai_Police in this regard.” Details were, however, not given.

The person who posted the image of the woman tied to the pole said that the superintendent of police of West Jaintia Hills district had been informed of the matter on Thursday.

“I hope the perpetrators are dealt with and the woman is safe and rehabilitated,” he said in his post.

Women's rights activist Agnes Kharshiing condemned the incident.

“We demand immediate arrest of all those involved in torturing the woman,” she told PTI.

