Blitz T-20, International level Cricket league, all set to start from October this year

New Delhi [India] May 13 (ANI/TPT): Blitz T-20, one of the most-awaited cricket leagues, is all set to commence from October 15 this year. Based in Uttar Pradesh, the league will have 31 matches that will be played among 16 teams that are segregated into 4 groups. As per the top-level management of Blitz T-20, the cricket tournament will be played during a span of 20 days. For the excitement of the viewers, the league will not only have unseen and non-established Indian players but also International county players who, for a variety of reasons, are not able to make it to the National team. The matches will be played in a plethora of venues which also includes Lucknow, Gwalior and Indore.

For making the league a grand success and for providing people with live telecast, the management is in talks with some of the renowned sports broadcasting channels. The 16 teams that would be competing against each other are all based out of several cities spread across Uttar Pradesh. The name of the teams that would be participating are Agra Lions, Bijnor Balwans, Ballia Bulls, Bareilly Tridents, Chitrakoot Rhinos, Lucknow Vikings, Kanpur Gladiators, Fatehpur Stars, Banda Bandits, Jhansi Fighters, Lalitpur Patriots, Mirzapur Strikers, Prayagraj Spartans, Varanasi Blasters, Hathras Tigers and Gorakhpur Pandas. Being first-of-its-kind, Blitz T-20 will be an International level cricket league based in India that would allow non-established players from both- India and International countries to play under the same banner, bringing excitement and fun to the sport of cricket. As per the team of Blitz T-20, they are in talks with several big brands who are willing to collaborate with the league in terms of sponsorship. Keeping the fact in mind that October falls under the festive season, they have decided to organise the tournament during that time so that people do not miss out any entertainment related to sports.

Talking about the need to launch a cricket league, Lalit Nishad, CEO of the Blitz T-20 stated "I felt the need to start a league like Blitz T-20 because I myself has been a cricketer and I understand the pain that young talented players feel when they, for some reasons, do not get the opportunity to play in some of the big league or to represent themselves in the National Cricket team. Through Blitz T-20, we aim to provide a robust and a credible platform for not only non-established Indian Players but also for international players who have played in several domestic leagues as well as county cricket." As of now, Blitz T-20 have received several applications from players across several countries who are willing to showcase their exceptional cricketing skills. With the passing of time, the management is likely to make several announcements regarding the league.

