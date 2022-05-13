2 killed, 4 injured in lightning in Pakur

Two women were killed and four others were seriously injured in lightning strikes in Jharkhand’s Pakur district on Friday, police said. The incident took place at Sitapahadi village in Hiranpur block of the district in the afternoon when villagers had gathered for a wedding ritual, the police said.

Two of the women in the gathering, aged 21 and 23 years, died on spot after the lightning struck. The injured were three teenaged girls and a 65-year-old woman. They were admitted to Pakur sadar hospital for treatment, it said.

The hospital deputy superintendent, A Kumar told PTI that the condition of all the four is stable and they are out of danger.

