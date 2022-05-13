Bandhan Bank Q4 net profit doubles to Rs 1,902 crore as bad debt provisions decline

Bandhan Bank on Friday reported a doubling of net profit for the March quarter at Rs 1,902 crore on the back of a massive reduction in provisions for bad debts.

The Kolkata-headquartered bank that started as a microfinancier closed FY22 with a profit of Rs 126 crore, down 94 per cent as against the previous fiscal, as the devastating second wave of the pandemic resulted in significant reverses.

''Our results (for the March quarter) shows that pandemic is over,'' its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director C S Ghosh told reporters in the financial capital, adding that he expects business to be as usual from here on.

The fiscal year, which saw the bank booking quarterly losses as well due to high provisions for bad assets, has pushed back a five-year plan to achieve strategic objectives like reducing the reliance on the micro credit business, by one year, Ghosh said.

In the March quarter, its core net interest income grew 44.56 per cent to Rs 2,540 crore on the back of a 14 per cent loan growth and a widening in the net interest margin to 8.7 per cent from 6.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

The non-interest income grew 37 per cent to Rs 964 crore during the reporting quarter.

The overall provisions came down to Rs 5 crore from Rs 1,508 crore as a result of a heavy decline in the Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs).

Its chief financial officer Sunil Samdani said that GNPA ratio has come down to 6.46 per cent as against 10.81 per cent three months ago, and added that it was not required to make any provisions at all but decided to make some as a conservative measure due to which there is no write-back of money.

Ghosh said the GNPAs were down majorly due to a normalisation in collection efficiencies, which were hit severely due to the pandemic, and added that the level now stands at 99 per cent. West Bengal and Assam, which have a high concentration of the network, also saw the efficiencies at 99 per cent and 98 per cent, respectively.

''We are well on the revival path. The operating environment and ground realities are in favour of a strong revival in business,'' Ghosh, who is recently back from a field trip, said. People's livelihoods are coming back as the economic activity goes up, which is benefitting the bank, he added.

Ghosh said 24 per cent of group microcredit borrowers have shifted to becoming individual borrowers as per its long term intent, and added that by 2025, nearly half of its book will be secured. Such shifts will not hamper the margins, he noted.

The bank's overall capital adequacy was over 20 per cent and it does not see a need for an infusion in the next three years, Samdani said.

It will open 550 branches in FY23, of which 80 per cent will be outside of the eastern region, Ghosh said, adding that geographical mix is very essential for it.

Shares of Bandhan Bank ended the session with gains of 4.34 per cent at Rs 317.40 apiece on the BSE, as against a 0.26 per cent correction in the benchmark.

