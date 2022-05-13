State-of-the-art river terminal with shopping centres, restaurants to come up in Guwahati: Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that his government has initiated the process of creating a state-of-the-art river terminal on the mighty Brahmaputra here, equipped with shopping centres, restaurants and parking facilities.

Laying the foundation stone of the Rs 289-crore Guwahati Gateway Ferry Terminal here, the CM said that the project is going ''to be the first of its kind on a river system in India'', though similar infrastructure has been built on sea in the past.

Sarma pointed out that the river terminal will have requisite amenities for the differently abled, senior citizens, women and children.

The government has allotted the project to Larsen and Toubro, and work on the terminal is expected to be completed within 24 months, he said.

Smaller versions of such modular terminals will also be set up in different parts of the state, Sarma added.

The CM, as part of the efforts to boost river tourism, flagged off two catamarans during the day, each having a capacity of 100 passengers and 50 motorbikes.

So far, the government has flagged off ten catamaran services -- eight in Guwahati and two in Majuli -- while ten more are on the anvil, he maintained.

Sarma said this was also a step towards modernising the river transport network.

He noted that plans have been made to set up passenger elevators at different points along the bank of river Brahmaputra, particularly near tourist spots such Kamakhya Temple and Umananda island.

The CM underlined that all boats plying the river are being provided free of cost marine engines, with ferry services being extended till 11 pm from 8 pm at present. Sarma further stated that a survey has been carried out for starting a ropeway service from Khanapara area to the airport here, which, once built, will save time and money of passengers.

Highlighting the achievements of the transport department, he said that seven lakh people have availed online contactless services introduced since September last year The CM handed over driving licenses to 50 beneficiaries on the occasion and urged the officials helming the Assam Skill Development Mission to train these youths and prepare them for jobs.

