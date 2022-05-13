Left Menu

India's forex reserves fall USD 1.774 bln to USD 595.954 bln

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:39 IST
India's forex reserves fall USD 1.774 bln to USD 595.954 bln
  • Country:
  • India

India's forex reserves declined by USD 1.774 billion to USD 595.954 billion for the week ended May 6 on the back of a fall in the core currency assets, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data released on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined by USD 2.695 billion to USD 597.728 billion, falling below the USD 600 billion mark.

At a time when the currency is under pressure due to heavy outflow by foreign investors, RBI is reportedly intervening across all markets to defend the currency. The foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 28.05 billion in the six months to March 2022.

During the reporting week, the fall in the reserves was on account of a decline in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, and gold reserves, as per RBI's weekly data.

FCA dropped by USD 1.968 billion to USD 530.855 billion in the week ended May 6.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by USD 135 million to USD 41.739 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) jumped by USD 70 million to USD 18.370 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF decreased by USD 11 million to USD 4.99 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022