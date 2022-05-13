Left Menu

Seven more survivors found in Haitian migrant vessel capsizing

The vessel, which was first spotted on Thursday north of Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico, was carrying mostly Haitian migrants as well as two citizens of the Dominican Republic, the spokesman said. "Of these survivors, eight remain hospitalized," the spokesman told Reuters.

Reuters | Miami | Updated: 13-05-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:51 IST
Seven more survivors found in Haitian migrant vessel capsizing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Coast Guard has found an additional seven survivors from the capsizing of a vessel carrying Haitian migrants, a Coast Guard spokesman said on Friday, taking the total number of survivors to 38 with the death toll unchanged at 11. The vessel, which was first spotted on Thursday north of Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico, was carrying mostly Haitian migrants as well as two citizens of the Dominican Republic, the spokesman said.

"Of these survivors, eight remain hospitalized," the spokesman told Reuters. "Search efforts continue." The Coast Guard on Thursday had reported 31 survivors.

Migrants, particularly from Haiti, have in recent months been attempting to escape gang violence and poverty through dangerous voyages on unseaworthy vessels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022