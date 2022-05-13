Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2010 hours: DEL83 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee slips 5 paise to close at all-time low of 77.55/USD Mumbai: The rupee pared its initial gains and settled 5 paise lower at its fresh lifetime low of 77.55 against the US dollar on Friday, as inflation concerns and strength of the American currency weighed on the local unit.

DEL58 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets lurch lower for sixth day as bears tighten grip; SBI tanks after Q4 net misses estimates Mumbai: Equity benchmarks capitulated in fag-end trade on Friday to post their sixth straight session of loss as investors fled for safety amid dismal macroeconomic data and persistent selling by foreign investors.

DEL84 BIZ-FOREX RESERVES India's forex reserves fall USD 1.774 bln to USD 595.954 bln Mumbai: India's forex reserves declined by USD 1.774 billion to USD 595.954 billion for the week ended May 6 on the back of a fall in the core currency assets, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data released on Friday.

DEL74 BIZ-RESULTS-2ND LD SBI SBI Q4 net up 41 pc to Rs 9,114 cr on higher NII growth, drop in bad loans Mumbai: The country's largest lender SBI on Friday reported a 41.28 per cent rise in standalone profit after tax at Rs 9,114 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, driven by healthy interest income and better asset quality.

DEL43 BIZ-LIC-ISSUE PRICE Govt fixes LIC issue price at Rs 949 a share; policyholders, retail investors get discount New Delhi: The government has fixed the issue price of LIC shares at Rs 949 apiece, the upper end of the IPO price band, ahead of the listing of the country's largest insurer on May 17.

DCM42 BIZ-RESULTS-TECH MAHINDRA Tech Mahindra net profit zooms 39 pc Mumbai: IT services provider Tech Mahindra on Friday reported a 39 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for March 2022 quarter at Rs 1,678.4 crore, and exuded confidence that the positive business momentum will continue in the current fiscal.

DCM54 BIZ-IPO-VENUSPIPES Venus Pipes IPO gets 16.31 times subscription on last day of offer New Delhi: The initial public offer of Venus Pipes and Tubes was subscribed 16.31 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.

DCM32 BIZ-SINGH-LD ROAD SAFETY More lives lost in road accidents than in war: V K Singh New Delhi: India loses more people in road accidents than in a war, Union Minister General (retd) V K Singh said on Friday.

DCM19 BIZ-SWIGGY-DINEOUT Swiggy to acquire Dineout New Delhi: On-demand convenience platform Swiggy on Friday said it has entered into a definitive agreement with Times Internet to acquire dining out and restaurant tech platform Dineout for an undisclosed sum.

DEL66 BIZ-GOLD PRICE Gold price falls Rs 360 on international trends, rupee appreciation New Delhi: Gold price declined Rs 360 to Rs 50,127 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, reflecting an overnight slump in international precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

