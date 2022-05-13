Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 1.70 crore seized, two arrested

Gold weighing over three kilograms worth Rs 1.70 crore was seized at the airport here in two different incidents, the Customs department said on Friday.Based on specific inputs, the department officials, in the first incident intercepted two passengers -- a man and a woman -- who arrived here from Colombo on Friday and recovered 1.596 kg of gold worth Rs 72.63 lakh from them.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-05-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 20:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold weighing over three kilograms worth Rs 1.70 crore was seized at the airport here in two different incidents, the Customs department said on Friday.

Based on specific inputs, the department officials, in the first incident intercepted two passengers -- a man and a woman -- who arrived here from Colombo on Friday and recovered 1.596 kg of gold worth Rs 72.63 lakh from them. The gold in paste form was concealed in their respective baggage and the passengers were arrested, an official release said.

In another incident on Thursday, based on an information from CISF personnel, the Customs department officials retrieved an unclaimed bag which was lying at the toilet of the arrival area in international terminal of the airport.

Six plastic pouches of different sizes containing gold in paste form were recovered from the bag. The value of the gold seized was Rs 97.57 lakh.

Customs department officials said investigation is on, the release said.

