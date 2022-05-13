Jet Airways' proving flights scheduled to take place on May 15 and May 17

Jet Airways' proving flights, the last step for the carrier to obtain the air operator certificate (AOC), are scheduled to take place on May 15 and May 17, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday.

Proving flights are similar to commercial flights but with officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), executives and flight crew of the carrier concerned on board. On May 5, Jet Airways conducted its test flight to and from Hyderabad in a step towards obtaining the AOC.

The airline in its old avatar was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019. The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoter of Jet Airways.

Jet Airways did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on the matter of its proving flights. The airline plans to restart commercial flight operations in July-September quarter this year.

DGCA officials said the proving flights of the airline, using its B737 aircraft, are scheduled to take place on May 15 and May 17.

