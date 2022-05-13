Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary gets second tenure extension for six months

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 13-05-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 21:44 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary gets second tenure extension for six months
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has granted an extension for a further period of six months, till the end of November, to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, who was supposed to retire on May 31 at the end of his extended tenure.

After Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on April 12 wrote to the Centre requesting extension of the Chief Secretary’s service for six months beyond May 31, the central government on Friday communicated its approval, relaxing relevant All India Services rules.

Sharma became the state Chief Secretary on September 30, 2021 and was supposed to retire from service on November 30, 2021 on attaining the age of superannuation.

The Centre had in November last granted a six-month extension in service to Sharma till May 31, 2022.

The Centre accepted the state's request and granted a second extension for a further six months relaxing Rule 16 (1) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, by invoking Rule 3 of AIS (Conditions of Service-Residuary Matters) Rules, 1960.

Accordingly, the Union Department of Personnel and Training communicated the Centre's decision to the state on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
2
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022