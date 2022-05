Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and RCB on Friday.

Scoreboard Punjab Kings Jonny Bairstow c Siraj b Shahbaz Ahmed 66 Shikhar Dhawan b Maxwell 21 Bhanuka Rajapaksa c Harshal Patel b W Hasaranga 1 Liam Livingstone c Karthik b Harshal Patel 70 Mayank Agarwal c Hasaranga b Harshal Patel 19 Jitesh Sharma b Hasaranga 9 Harpreet Brar c Karthik b Harshal Patel 7 Rishi Dhawan c Maxwell b Harshal Patel 7 Rahul Chahar run out 2 Kagiso Rabada not out 0 Extras (lb-3, w-3, nb-1) 7 Total (For 9 wkts, 20 Overs) 209 Fall of Wickets: 1-60, 2-85, 3-101, 4-152, 5-164, 6-173, 7-206, 8-207, 9-209 Bowling: Glenn Maxwell 2-0-17-1, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-64-0, Mohammed Siraj 2-0-36-0, Wanindu Hasaranga 4-0-15-2, Shahbaz Ahmed 4-0-40-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-34-4. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS KHS

