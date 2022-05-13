14 dead as fire engulfs commercial building near Mundka metro station

A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 14 dead and 12 injured, police said.

Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, the police said, adding some people are still trapped inside. According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received around 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. ''It's a tragic incident…14 dead bodies confirmed and 12 people are injured,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said around 10 pm.

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544 of the Mundka metro station.

