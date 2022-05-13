Arms licence applications in Haryana to go online

Left Menu

Citizens of Haryana can soon obtain arms licence online as Chief Minister Mahohar Lal Khattar on Friday gave a go ahead to the proposal, officials said.

Presiding over a review meeting regarding the arms licence here, Khattar directed the officials to link its application process with Parivar Pehchan Patra (family identity cards).

The National Informatics Centre, the Citizen Resource Information Department and the Home Department will work in tandem to give the arms licencing process a digital push, a government statement mentioned.

It said this decision is part of the government’s step towards maximising the use of information technology in citizen-centric services.

The entire process will be completed within two months and the portal is likely to be launched by July 1, it said.

Those seeking to hold an arms licence will, however, have to undergo at least a week’s training, which will be given by the police department.

The officials apprised Khattar that besides the Haryana Police’s firing ranges in Sirsa, Narnaul, Jind and Kurukshetra, training can also be imparted at the Police Training Centres in Madhuban, Karnal, Bhondsi, Gurugram, and Sunaria in Rohtak, initially.

The applicants will have to opt for training, following which a message will be sent to their phone number, according to the statement. Currently, an arms licence is valid for five years. Retailer licences are also issued to registered security agencies as per the rules.

The chief minister directed the officials to mark on priority the categories under which licences were being sought and maintain complete transparency in the process.

He also told them to review arms licences across the state on a regular basis, the statement mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

