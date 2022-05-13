Deeply saddened by loss of lives in Delhi's Mundka fire, in constant touch with officials: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed pain over the loss of lives in the massive fire in west Delhi's Mundka, and said he was in constant touch with officers.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri also expressed grief over the incident.

A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday evening, leaving at least 26 dead and several others injured, police said.

''Deeply saddened at the loss of lives in the devastating fire accident in Delhi's Mundka. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & pray for speedy recovery of those injured,'' Puri tweeted.

''Shocked and pained to know abt this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch wid officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, the police said, adding some people are still trapped inside. According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received around 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

