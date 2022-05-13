White House says images of funeral of Al Jazeera reporter disturbing
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 23:22 IST
The White House on Friday said images showing Israeli police officers charging at Palestinians carrying the coffin of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh are disturbing.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters U.S. officials will remain in close contact with Israeli and Palestinian authorities in the aftermath of Akleh's funeral.
