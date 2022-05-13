Extremely saddened by loss of lives in Delhi fire tragedy: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a fire at a building here which left at least 26 people dead. Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a fire at a building here which left at least 26 people dead. ''Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,'' Modi said in a tweet.
A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 26 dead and 12 injured, police said.
Over 50 people were rescued from the building, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mundka
- Narendra Modi
- Delhi
- Modi
- west Delhi
ALSO READ
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz invites Prime Minister Narendra Modi for G-7 summit in Germany.
PM Narendra Modi to participate in second global Covid virtual summit on Thursday at the invitation of US President Joe Biden: MEA.
Due to lack of information about government schemes, they either remain on paper or people not entitled to it take benefit: PM Narendra Modi.
Every Indian should be proud of the world’s optimism and trust for our country; I felt this during my recent foreign visit: PM Narendra Modi.
As PM, Narendra Modi doing in country what he did as CM in Gujarat, creating one India for rich and another for common people: Rahul Gandhi.