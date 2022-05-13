Left Menu

Extremely saddened by loss of lives in Delhi fire tragedy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a fire at a building here which left at least 26 people dead. Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a fire at a building here which left at least 26 people dead. ''Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,'' Modi said in a tweet.

A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 26 dead and 12 injured, police said.

Over 50 people were rescued from the building, they said.

