Shah terms Mundka fire 'very sad', says NDRF reaching spot soon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said National Disaster Response Force NDRF personnel are reaching soon the spot in Delhi where a massive fire claimed at least 26 lives. The NDRF troops will help in rescue and relief operation.Shah described the fire incident in Delhis Mundka as very sad.The incident of fire in Delhis Mundka is very sad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 23:38 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are reaching soon the spot in Delhi where a massive fire claimed at least 26 lives. The NDRF troops will help in rescue and relief operation.

Shah described the fire incident in Delhi's Mundka as ''very sad''.

''The incident of fire in Delhi's Mundka is very sad. I am in constant touch with the officials concerned. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. The NDRF is also reaching there soon. Our priority is to evacuate people and provide immediate treatment to the injured,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi Friday evening, leaving at least 26 dead.

