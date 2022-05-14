Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Friday:

** Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc is "temporarily on hold" while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. ** Some Swedish Match investors are divided about whether Philip Morris' $16 billion offer for the Stockholm-based company is good value for one of the world's biggest makers of oral nicotine products.

** French energy giant TotalEnergies and power company Engie are eyeing the acquisition of the renewable energy unit of French retailer Casino, valued at around 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), reported Les Echos. ** Elliott has pushed its stake above 5% in Brewin Dolphin , a British wealth manager which is under offer from Royal Bank of Canada, the activist investor said.

** Hedge fund HG Vora Capital Management LLC said on Friday it offered to acquire Ryder System Inc for $4.4 billion, sending the truck fleet operator's shares up 17%. ** Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE said that the sale of state-run oil company Petrobras' Reman refinery to fuel distributor Atem was approved with no restrictions.

** JERA, Japan's biggest power generator, said it had agreed to buy all stakes in two thermal power stations in the United States with a total capacity of 1.63 gigawatts from investment firm Stonepeak for an undisclosed sum. ** Canada's Competition Bureau has blocked Rogers Communications' C$20 billion ($15.4 billion) proposal to buy Shaw Communications, but the regulatory agency's patchy record in legal fights raises the prospect the deal could go through with more concessions. (Compiled by Rajarshi Roy, Manya Saini and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)