Credit Suisse says 'nothing has changed' since chairman endorsed CEO Gottstein

Credit Suisse Group on Friday said "nothing has changed" since Chairman Axel Lehmann endorsed Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein last month, following a Bloomberg News report that the bank was considering replacing him.

Credit Suisse in a statement said it does not comment on rumours and speculation, but added: "The Chairman clearly endorsed Thomas Gottstein. Nothing has changed in this regard." Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said the board has held early talks on removing Gottstein.

The change could come as early as this year, the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-05-13/credit-suisse-weighs-removing-ceo-gottstein-as-soon-as-this-year said, and some board members are increasingly worried that Gottstein does not have a handle on the bank's problems. Gottstein took on the top job in 2020 and has since steered the bank through a string of scandals, including regulatory blowback for spying on its executives and losses from the collapse of investment fund Archegos.

That prompted an exodus of key staff and wiped billions off the Zurich-based lender's market value in 2021. In April this year, however, Lehmann told Swiss newspaper NZZ that he supports Gottstein and that roughly 10 key investors back the bank's board and its strategy.

"With so many new appointments, you also need someone at the top who knows what makes the entire organization tick and who the key customers are," Lehmann told NZZ. "At the moment, we have a good mix of continuity and change."

