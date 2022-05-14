India's Fastest Growing EdTech Brand Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya is Now Certified 'The Great Place to Work'

Great Place to Work® Institute through a rigorous work culture assessment process made Infinity Learn one of the youngest brand to be certified in its very first year of operation Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) Asia’s Largest Education Group Sri Chaitanya founded Infinity Learn, the Fastest Growing EdTech company in India is proud to announce that it has earned a ‘Great Place to Work Certification™’. The prestigious award is based entirely on what the employees said about their experience working at Infinity Learn and making the company as The Youngest K12 EdTech Brand to win such an honour. Infinity Learn joins the esteemed list of companies as a Great Place to Work, measured on qualities including trust, pride, and culture. The certification recognizes Infinity Learn’s commitment to building a diverse, inclusive, and people-first culture. Team members contributed to an independently conducted survey to help inform the Great Place to Work Certification™, and 76% of employees have said Infinity Learn is a great place to work. Survey highlights included positive feelings around the company’s contribution to the community, a great sense of pride in Infinity Learn, and the ability to be oneself at work. Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Celebrating the achievement, Ujjwal Singh - CEO & President, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya said, “Too often, an employee is valued more for how much output they can generate over anything else. However, we take pride in making employees our priority. I want to thank all my colleagues for making Infinity Learn a “Great Place to Work”. This was possible only because of their resolution and unwavering trust towards our Purpose of “Powering Learner’s Success” (and ensure the child learns). We propagate “Think Like an Owner” in all aspects of the job and make them feel valued and respected. The aim to High-Trust, High-Performance Culture helps deliver sustained business results and make each employee become a part of the great place. And so all of them are committed to the vision of ‘Powering Learner’s Progress’ and making Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya a Great Place to Work FOR ALL.” The Great Place to Work research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable performance. Infinity Learn is able to deliver a consistent experience to all its employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. The leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders. Learn more at infinitylearn.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. About Infinity Learn Infinity Learn is the fastest-growing EdTech in India. Led by people with the purpose to become global leaders in the digital learning arena has achieved one million-plus registered users and 100K+ paid users on the platform in a span of 8 months since our commercial launch. We have solved over 100K+ doubts so far through our Doubts 24X7 App (with under 5 mins turnaround time). We also have over 10 million+ questions attempted by learners on our platform so far and robust 500K+ questions in our question bank with over 300K+ solutions (including vernacular content being created in-house), making us one of the few companies in India today claiming the content leadership. 'The New Age Tech for the new age learner' aspires to be the amongst top 5 EdTech brands in India in the coming years. PWR PWR

