India Design 2022: 'Taani' collaborates with Indie Eye Home for hand-tufted rugs

In the ongoing India Design ID exhibit, Taani by Tanira Sethi has marked its presence at the luxury design week event in collaboration with Indie Eye Home. In a press statement by the Taani, the brand announced its participation at the 10th edition of the India Design ID 2022, and said, "We have collaborated with Indie Eye Home to develop a range of Handtufted rugs."

"These are crafted with New Zealand blend wool and viscose. The range also includes decorative cotton cushion covers," the company added. Tanira Sethi is a textile design graduate from NIFT, Delhi. Her eclectic and alternate design sensibility is evident in her collections, that stay true to the purity of organic textiles.

Her brand brings together the delicate art of weaving with modern design, in a minimal and contemporary rendition. Taani defines its line of collection as "the love for textiles is evident in the subtlety of the designs, but at the same time being chic in their own unique way."

The India Design ID being held at the NSIC Grounds in New Delhi's Okhla is the country's best luxury design week, which is happening after a pause of two years due to the COVID pandemic. As per the India Design website, the exhibit witnesses the largest congregation of the best in design, architecture and interiors.

"At the India Design ID Exhibit, held over five action-packed days, you will witness specially-curated displays and signature collections across furniture, lighting, interiors, kitchens, accessories, flooring and home technology from the most stylish and talked-about local and international brands in the industry," it added. The event began on May 12 and will continue till Sunday (May 15). (ANI)

