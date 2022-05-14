Left Menu

Centre allows Telangana to deposit 6.05 LMT of fortified parboiled rice with FCI

The central government has allowed Telangana to deposit 6.05 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of fortified parboiled rice with the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Saturday.

14-05-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has allowed Telangana to deposit 6.05 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of fortified parboiled rice with the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Saturday. Telangana has been allowed to deposit the remaining paddy of Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21 & 2021-22.

The letter in this regard was issued on 11 May 2022, keeping in view the request of the state government, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement. The original milling/ delivery of Customed Milled Rice (CMR) period of KMS 2020-21 (Rabi) in Telangana was upto September 2021. At the request of the State Government of Telangana, this has been extended seventh time upto May 2022.

Earlier, the Centre approved procurement estimate of 40.20 LMT of rice in Telangana during KMS 2021-22 (Rabi Crop) with procurement period upto June 2022 and milling period upto September 2022. "Govt of India has always supported procurement operations in all States including Telangana. As compared to 15.79 LMT of rice procured during KMS 2015-16 benefitting 5,35,007 farmers with MSP value of Rs 3,417.15 crore, 94.53 LMT of rice was procured in Telangana during KMS 2020-21 benefitting 21,64,354 farmers with MSP value of Rs 26,637.39 crore," the ministry said.

As on 11 May 2022, in the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season 2021-22, 72.71 LMT of paddy (48.72 LMT of equivalent rice) has been procured benefitting 11,14,833 farmers with MSP value Rs 14251.59 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

