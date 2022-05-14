Left Menu

G7 foreign ministers vow to continue economic pressure on Russia

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 15:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations vowed on Saturday to reinforce Russia's economic and political isolation, continue supplying weapons and work to ease global food shortages stemming from the war in Ukraine, a joint statement said.

"We reaffirm our determination to further increase economic and political pressure on Russia, continuing to act in unity," the foreign ministers said in a statement after meeting in northern Germany.

