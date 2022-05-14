G7 foreign ministers vow to continue economic pressure on Russia

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations vowed on Saturday to reinforce Russia's economic and political isolation, continue supplying weapons and work to ease global food shortages stemming from the war in Ukraine, a joint statement said.

"We reaffirm our determination to further increase economic and political pressure on Russia, continuing to act in unity," the foreign ministers said in a statement after meeting in northern Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)