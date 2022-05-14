Left Menu

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 14-05-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 16:05 IST
Man dead, six of his family injured in road crash in UP's Gonda
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 28-year-old man was killed and six members of his family were injured when an unidentified vehicle crashed into pedestrians on the Gonda-Utraula road, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place on Friday night in an area under Dhanepur police station limits, Station House Offficer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar Gupta said.

The SHO said the vehicle hit Mohammand Raees and his family members, who were returning to their home after attending a social function, from behind.

Raees died in the accident while six of his family members, including three children, suffered injuries, he said.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital and their condition is stable, Gupta said.

The SHO said an FIR has been lodged against the unidentified driver and an investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

