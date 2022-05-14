Left Menu

Future Retail's Chief Financial Officer C P Toshniwal resigns

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) C P Toshniwal has resigned from the company with effect from May 12.

Updated: 14-05-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 16:45 IST
Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) C P Toshniwal has resigned from the company with effect from May 12. Future Retail Limited announced about the resignation of Toshniwal in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

"Pursuant to above referred regulation read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, C P Toshniwal - Chief Financial Officer of the Company has resigned with effect from the closure of business hours of May 12, 2022," Future Retail Limited Chairman Kishore Biyani said in the letter to the stock exchanges. "Consequent to the same, he shall also cease to be a 'Key Managerial Personnel' (KMP) of the Company. Accordingly, he ceased to be CFO and KMP with effect from close of business hours on May 12, 2022," Biyani said in the regulatory filing.

Toshniwal's resignation comes after a string of resignations from the top managerial position of the debt-ridden Future Retails in recent days. Earlier this month, Rakesh Biyani stepped down from the position of managing director of Future Retail.

Kishore Biyani's daughter Ashni Biyani has resigned from the position of managing director of Future Consumer. (ANI)

