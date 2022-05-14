Left Menu

Guj: Ganja worth Rs 70 lakh seized in Surat

PTI | Surat | Updated: 14-05-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 16:49 IST
The police have seized 700 kg of ganja worth Rs 70 lakh from a truck in Gujarat's Surat, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the special operations group (SOG) of the Surat police seized a truck with Haryana passing number parked behind a motel at Kamrej on a national highway towards Mumbai, the official said.

When inspected, the truck had around 700 kg of ganja, worth Rs 70 lakh, he said.

''As per preliminary probe, the truck belongs to one Arun. We believe that the vehicle was carrying ganja from Odisha,'' the official said.

The contraband and truck are together valued at Rs 80 lakh, and effort is underway to nab the accused, he added. PTI COR KA ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

