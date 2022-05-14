Sundaram Home Finance bullish on long term prospects; Q4 net up 44.9% to Rs 53.05 crore

Sundaram Home Finance was bullish on the long-term prospects of the sector and would further strengthen its presence in real estate sector, according to a top official.

The city-based wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd declared its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The company clocked 44.9 per cent rise on its net profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 to Rs 53.05 crore from Rs 36.60 crore registered same period last financial year.

Disbursements during the quarter went up to Rs 794.11 crore from Rs 459.38 crore recorded corresponding period last year.

Sundaram Home Finance registered a record disbursements of over Rs 300 crore in March 2022, the highest in its history. The company said it hired around 100 frontline staff last year primarily in tier II and III towns, to support its expansion plans.

Commenting on the financial performance, company MD, D Lakshminarayanan said, ''the record disbursements in March this year is a clear sign of the resilience in the real estate sector. We have seen an uptick in business in Tier II and III towns in the Southern market, with the contribution from these geographies going up to around 70 per cent at the end of Q4 from about 55 per cent a year earlier''.

He said the lending rates remained at 'unprecedented' low in the last couple of years and expect it to go up a few 'notches' this year. ''Earlier this month, we saw the first rate hike in over two years. Despite the hike, the rates continue to be at attractive levels for the retail customer'', he said.

The company also has plans to add another 100 front end sales personnel in Tamil Nadu, North Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana were it plans to set up 10 branches in tier II and III locations.

''We continue to remain bullish on the long term prospects of the sector. Sundaram Home Finance has established a strong presence in the South market.'', he said. ''We believe that there is still a lot of untapped potential in these geographies and are confident of leveraging our brand, strong customer focus and the domain knowledge to grow in these markets especially in Tier II and III locations'', he said.

Lakshminarayanan said the affordable housing segment would remain one of the fastest growing verticals in the real estate sector. ''We will further strengthen our presence in this segment and are confident of tapping into the opportunities in this space this year'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)