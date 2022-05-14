Left Menu

Three killed, two injured in head-on collision between car, Jeep: Police

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 14-05-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 17:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed and two injured when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a jeep in the Nanpara police station area of the district, police said on Saturday.

SHO Bhanu Pratap Singh said the accident took place late on Friday night when the ill-fated, Lucknow-bound car carrying five people collided with a jeep on the Mihinpurwa-Nanpara road.

He said car occupants Tirath Ram, 38, and Hardev, 22, died on the spot, while three injured people rushed to the Bahraich medical college, where Vinod Kumar, 28, too succumbed to his injuries.

jeep driver has absconded from the accident spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

