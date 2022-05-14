L&T Technology to work with IIT-Gandhinagar in the areas of AI and Mechatronics

L&T Technology Services Limited said on Saturday it has initiated discussions to work with the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar to incubate and deliver cutting-edge solutions in artificial intelligence (AI) and Mechatronics. The leadership team at L&T Technology Services visited IIT Gandhinagar premises on Saturday and discussed plans to establish labs, develop collaborative projects, engage students via internships and other mechanisms, and organise workshops and seminars in Smart Manufacturing, Robotics, Bio-Mechatronics and 'intelligent' Products and Systems, L&T Technology Services said in a statement.

This collaboration will propel cutting-edge research studies and advancements in AI and Mechatronics, it said. "The interdisciplinary nature of AI in Engineering, Mechatronics and Robotics presents great opportunities for LTTS and our global clients in this fast-changing world. Our in-depth domain experience and multi-vertical expertise across the engineering value chain holds the key to building a scalable future," said Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services.

"I believe this proposed industry-academia collaboration with a premier scientific institution like IIT-Gandhinagar will promote world-class research and will be instrumental in creating a digitally skilled workforce," Chadha said. Amit Prashant, Officiating Director, IIT Gandhinagar, said, "Considering the increasing scope and relevance of integration of AI, Mechatronics and Robotics, we at IITGN have been advancing research in the field and contributing towards the development of an AI ecosystem."

"In this respect, the initiation of discussions with an organization like LTTS will be a step towards creating skilled talent with knowledge and practical training, and will benefit academia with the opportunity to work on relevant technologies," said Prashant. (ANI)

