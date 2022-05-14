Left Menu

Gurugram police diverts traffic as Ahirs plan protest march on Sunday

Traffic coming from the Gurugram bus stand have been advised to take alternative routes via MDI Chowk-Signature Flyover underpass-Huda CC Metro road, the advisory said.Special diversions have been made for all heavygoods vehicles from Jaipur.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 14-05-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 19:52 IST
Gurugram police diverts traffic as Ahirs plan protest march on Sunday
  • Country:
  • India

Police here issued an advisory and a traffic diversion plan in view of a proposed protest march on Sunday by the Ahirs, who are demanding that a regiment in the Army be named after the community.

Members of the community will be taking out the march on the National Highway 48. According to an official statement by police, light vehicles from Jaipur have been advised to take the left turn from the IMT Manesar chowk and reach their destination via the Pataudi-Gurugram road. Commuters from Delhi have been advised to take Golf Course-Vatika Chowk (Badshahpur)-SPR road to connect to the NH-48. The traffic coming from MG Road has been advised to take slightly left turn 100 metres before the IFFCO Chowk slip road towards Huda City Centre. ''Traffic coming from the Gurugram bus stand have been advised to take alternative routes via MDI Chowk-Signature Flyover underpass-Huda CC Metro road,'' the advisory said.

''Special diversions have been made for all heavy/goods vehicles from Jaipur. Heavy goods vehicles are advised to take Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway from Pachgaon to go to Delhi and Faridabad,'' read the advisory. The Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha has been protesting since February demanding the creation of an Ahir Regiment in the Army.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022