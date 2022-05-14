IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs SRH

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday.

Kolkata Knight Riders Innings: Venkatesh Iyer b Marco Jansen 7 Ajinkya Rahane c Shashank Singh b Umran Malik 28 Nitish Rana c Shashank Singh b Umran Malik 26 Shreyas Iyer c Tripathi b Umran Malik 15 Sam Billings c Williamson b Bhuvneshwar 34 Rinku Singh lbw b T Natarajan 5 Andre Russell not out 49 Sunil Narine not out 1 Extras: (LB-4, W-8) 12 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 177 Fall of Wickets: 17-1, 65-2, 72-3, 83-4, 94-5, 157-6.

Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-27-1, Marco Jansen 4-0-30-1, T Natarajan 4-0-43-1, Washington Sundar 4-0-40-0, Umran Malik 4-0-33-3. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

