IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs SRH
- Country:
- India
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday.
Kolkata Knight Riders Innings: Venkatesh Iyer b Marco Jansen 7 Ajinkya Rahane c Shashank Singh b Umran Malik 28 Nitish Rana c Shashank Singh b Umran Malik 26 Shreyas Iyer c Tripathi b Umran Malik 15 Sam Billings c Williamson b Bhuvneshwar 34 Rinku Singh lbw b T Natarajan 5 Andre Russell not out 49 Sunil Narine not out 1 Extras: (LB-4, W-8) 12 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 177 Fall of Wickets: 17-1, 65-2, 72-3, 83-4, 94-5, 157-6.
Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-27-1, Marco Jansen 4-0-30-1, T Natarajan 4-0-43-1, Washington Sundar 4-0-40-0, Umran Malik 4-0-33-3. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
T Natarajan in contention for India's T20 WC squad, believes Gavaskar
IPL 2022: KKR's Rinku Singh reveals he had a feeling about being 'Player of the Match'
IPL 2022: Rinku Singh reveals he has been waiting for last five years to 'get a chance'
IPL 2022: KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer lauds Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Rinku Singh after win over RR