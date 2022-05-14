Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs SRH

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-05-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 21:44 IST
IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs SRH
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday.

Kolkata Knight Riders Innings: Venkatesh Iyer b Marco Jansen 7 Ajinkya Rahane c Shashank Singh b Umran Malik 28 Nitish Rana c Shashank Singh b Umran Malik 26 Shreyas Iyer c Tripathi b Umran Malik 15 Sam Billings c Williamson b Bhuvneshwar 34 Rinku Singh lbw b T Natarajan 5 Andre Russell not out 49 Sunil Narine not out 1 Extras: (LB-4, W-8) 12 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 177 Fall of Wickets: 17-1, 65-2, 72-3, 83-4, 94-5, 157-6.

Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-27-1, Marco Jansen 4-0-30-1, T Natarajan 4-0-43-1, Washington Sundar 4-0-40-0, Umran Malik 4-0-33-3. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022