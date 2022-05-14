Kalpataru net dips around 39pc to Rs 115 cr in March quarter

Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) on Saturday reported a 39 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 115 crore in the March quarter compared to the year-ago period.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 187 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2021, a BSE filing said. Total income stood at Rs 4,169 crore in the quarter as against Rs 4,104 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated net profit in 2021-22 also dipped to Rs 535 crore from Rs 662 crore in 2020-21.

Total income in the fiscal stood at Rs 14,866 crore against Rs 13,016 crore in 2020-21.

Total orders received in FY22 were worth Rs18,161 crores, up 11 per cent (year on year-YoY). The order book at Rs 32,761 crores as of 31 March 2022, up 17 per cent (YoY). It received new orders of Rs 3,819 crores till date in FY23.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.50 per equity share of a face value of Rs 2 each fully paid up (i.e. 325%) for the financial year ended 31st March 2022 subject to approval by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (''AGM'').

The board has taken note of the resignation tendered by Rajeev Kumar, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer due to personal reasons and he would cease to be the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer with effect from the close of working hours of 31st May 2022.

The board appointed Krunal Shah, Sr. Manager (Finance & Accounts) and a member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India as an Interim Compliance Officer from 1st June, 2022.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPTL said: "Despite the unprecedented headwinds due to geo-political uncertainties, rising commodity and logistics cost, KPTL and JMC has delivered a noteworthy performance on various fronts including record revenue, improved business mix, all-time high order inflows, notable decline in net debt and sustained profitability.'' He stated, ''We have continued our de-leveraging journey alongside pursuing business growth, capex and M&A's over the past few years, resulting in decline of net debt from Rs.3,458 Crores in FY'20 to Rs 1,902 crores in FY'22.'' PTI KKS MR

