Left Menu

Goa CM Pramod Sawant meets Tata Sons Group's senior officials, discusses investment

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-05-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 13:50 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant meets Tata Sons Group's senior officials, discusses investment
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met with senior management officials of the Tata Sons Group and discussed various ways to boost investment in the coastal state.

Sawant along with Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel interacted with the Chairman of Tata Sons Group, N Chandrasekharan, Noel Tata, and other top CEOs to boost investments in Goa.

During the meeting, the opportunities in all the sectors like IT, Aviation manufacturing, Retail, Hospitality, Training centers for hospitality, and soft skills were discussed, according to an official statement.

The Goa State Industries Association played a key role in arranging this crucial meeting with an agenda to boost MSME growth, the statement added.

Tata Sons Group Chairman was impressed by the earnestness of the CM and Industries Ministers' holistic approach towards employment generation and ''promised to immediately plan an internal meeting with their top CEOs to promote new-generation businesses for Goa,'' it added.

In the meeting, Sawant expressed that the collaboration and investment by Industry conglomerates like Tata Sons will offer great opportunities for Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022